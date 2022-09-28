Cypress Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 7,295 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 444,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,611. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

