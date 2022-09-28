Cypress Financial Planning LLC Invests $206,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,815 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,122,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.64. The stock had a trading volume of 594,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,075,108. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $109.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

