Cypress Financial Planning LLC Invests $254,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.7 %

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,553. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05.

