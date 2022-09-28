Cypress Financial Planning LLC Invests $6.61 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 86,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. 430,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,557. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

