Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
IWM stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,537,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average of $185.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
