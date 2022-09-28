Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 284,555 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,610,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.0% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 1,121,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,856,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

