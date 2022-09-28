Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 8,917 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after buying an additional 629,471 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after buying an additional 507,207 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.79. 117,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,808. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.15.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.