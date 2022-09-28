Cypress Financial Planning LLC Takes $500,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,610,102. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

