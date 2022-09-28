CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Down 64.9% in September

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CytRx Price Performance

CYTR remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 26,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,215. CytRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

