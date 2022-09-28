Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 2.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.69. 34,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 703,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Dada Nexus Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.