Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 2.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.69. 34,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 703,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $16,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

