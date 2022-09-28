Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.