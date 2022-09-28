dAppstore (DAPPX) Reaches One Day Volume of $351,749.00

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, dAppstore has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One dAppstore coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. dAppstore has a market cap of $6.42 million and $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dAppstore Coin Profile

dAppstore launched on January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here. dAppstore’s official website is dappstore.me.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

