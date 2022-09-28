Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.01

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 125510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $3,884,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.