Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.75

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.25 ($10.46) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also

