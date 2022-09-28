Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Increased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

NYSE DE traded up $7.83 on Wednesday, hitting $343.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,190. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

