Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.37

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.37 and traded as low as $48.82. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 61,409 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.67 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delek Logistics Partners

In other news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading

