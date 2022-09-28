Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cadiz worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadiz by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Cadiz by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,954. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $120.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadiz Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

