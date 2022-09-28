Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,116 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.5% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody's news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.07. 16,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.84 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

