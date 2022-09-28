Delta Investment Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,846 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. 112,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

