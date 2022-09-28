Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after buying an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,727,000 after buying an additional 75,634 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,454,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 146,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 2,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

