Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

MO traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 206,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297,492. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

