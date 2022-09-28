Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 2.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 76.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $15.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,932. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.31 and a 12 month high of $753.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.59.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.