Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $702,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CP traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,295. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

