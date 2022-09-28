Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,701,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

