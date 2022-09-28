Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.65 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,897,680 coins. Deri Protocol’s official website is deri.finance. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

