Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

Shares of DSWL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

About Deswell Industries

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

