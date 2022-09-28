Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Deswell Industries Price Performance
Shares of DSWL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.20.
About Deswell Industries
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deswell Industries (DSWL)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.