DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 153.3% in September

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 207,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,605.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,249.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,377. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMAC. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

