Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

DBD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

NYSE DBD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 816,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,163. The company has a market capitalization of $226.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.96 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,061 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

