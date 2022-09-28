Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Up 130.3% in September

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a growth of 130.3% from the August 31st total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMS. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DMS remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,624. The company has a market capitalization of $117.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.52.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
