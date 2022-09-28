Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Up 130.3% in September

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a growth of 130.3% from the August 31st total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMS. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Digital Media Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DMS remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,624. The company has a market capitalization of $117.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

DMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Digital Media Solutions to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Media Solutions to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.