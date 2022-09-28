Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 4.5% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA owned about 0.44% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 967,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 205,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 172,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after acquiring an additional 601,325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,250.5% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 584,785 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $28.37.

