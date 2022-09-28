DinoX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47,455.00 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, DinoX has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $47,455.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoX coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DinoX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DinoX Coin Profile

DinoX was first traded on May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DinoX’s official website is dinox.io.

DinoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX is a combat and strategy game in a sandbox environment. A beloved gameplay genre blended with a fan-favorite theme of dinosaurs.Players build dino kingdoms, rally resources to expand, build combative skills to occupy others, and due to the benefits of the metaverse, retain true ownership of the game.DinoX (DNXC) is the currency used for trading DNX eggs, staking, governing, playing the game and fully liquidable on marketplaces (ERC 20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.