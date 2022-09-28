Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Down 5%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.66 and last traded at $133.56. 7,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 599,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.62.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,307,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

