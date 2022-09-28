DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. DISCIPLINA has a market cap of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DISCIPLINA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,785.89 or 0.99998933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00059633 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005736 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00064504 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DISCIPLINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DISCIPLINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.