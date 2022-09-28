Diversified LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Diversified LLC cut its stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,555 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

