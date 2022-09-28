Diversified LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.52. 141,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,706. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $289.50 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

