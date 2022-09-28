Diversified LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 151,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 57,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.17. The stock had a trading volume of 155,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $165.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

