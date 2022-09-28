DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DNA Brands Stock Up 8.9 %

DNA Brands stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. DNA Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

