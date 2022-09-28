DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
DNA Brands Stock Up 8.9 %
DNA Brands stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. DNA Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
DNA Brands Company Profile
