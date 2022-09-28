DogeFather Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $33,776.00 (FATHER)

DogeFather (FATHER) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. DogeFather has a total market cap of $33,776.00 and approximately $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeFather coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About DogeFather
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DogeFather
