Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Donaldson Stock Up 2.1 %

DCI traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 124.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 83.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

