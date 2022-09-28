Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance
DDHRF stock remained flat at $3.60 during trading on Wednesday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.
About Dream Impact Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Impact Trust (DDHRF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.