Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

DDHRF stock remained flat at $3.60 during trading on Wednesday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

About Dream Impact Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.