Drip Network Trading Down 3.1% This Week (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Drip Network coin can currently be bought for $6.52 or 0.00034795 BTC on popular exchanges. Drip Network has a total market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $53,409.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Drip Network

Drip Network’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 2,173,099 coins. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

