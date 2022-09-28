DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,833 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours worth $27,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 34,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,227. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
