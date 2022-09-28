DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,833 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours worth $27,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 34,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,227. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.