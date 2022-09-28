Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.
NYSE:SWK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
