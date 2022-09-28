Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.38% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 51,638 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,834. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.