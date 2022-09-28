Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for about 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.58.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,278. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $285.75 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

