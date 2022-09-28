Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.97. 74,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $284.80 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.



