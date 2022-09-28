Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $28.02 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 3.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $28,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

ORLY stock traded up $12.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $705.98. 5,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,014. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $707.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

