Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,818,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 67,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. 81,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,867. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

