Eagle Ridge Investment Management Makes New $408,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VEA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 402,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,068. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.