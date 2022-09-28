Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases Shares of 575 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.89.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,594. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

